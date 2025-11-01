These Windows settings strain your system — 5 features worth disabling

Laptop running Windows OS. Photo: Unsplash

After a clean installation of Windows, the system may run slower and the laptop’s battery may drain faster. The reason is often the default settings, which consume resources and affect privacy.

RBC-Ukraine explains what to turn off to make Windows run faster.

Activity tracking and telemetry

By default, Windows collects data on app usage and user activity. In 2025, this is not critical for security but can slow down the system and impact privacy. You can disable it under Settings → Privacy → Activity history and in diagnostic settings.

Unnecessary startup programs

The OS often adds utilities like OneDrive and other services to startup, which delays boot time. Open Task Manager → Startup and disable anything non-essential. Even modern laptops start noticeably faster after this optimization.

Windows background apps

In Windows 10/11, many apps are allowed to run in the background, consuming CPU time and battery — especially noticeable on laptops. Go to Settings → Privacy → Background apps and limit their activity.

Start menu tips and recommendations

Ads and suggestions in the Start menu use system resources and can slow down the interface. Turn them off under Settings → System → Notifications & actions to make the interface cleaner and more responsive.

File indexing and search

Automatic indexing speeds up search but continuously loads the disk. If you rarely use the built-in search, open Control Panel → Indexing Options and limit or disable indexing — especially useful for older SSDs and HDDs. If the old PC still struggles after optimization, consider upgrading

