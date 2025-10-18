Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Not only Windows 10 — Microsoft will end support for another OS

Not only Windows 10 — Microsoft will end support for another OS

Publication time 18 October 2025 04:24
Updated 04:24
End of support for Windows 11 23H2 — what users should do
Laptop running Windows 11 in use. Photo: Unsplash

On October 14, 2025, Windows 10 officially reached the end of support, and already next month, Microsoft will stop updates for another popular version — Windows 11 23H2.

This information is available on Microsoft’s official website.

What will change and who it affects

Microsoft announced that on November 11, 2025, it will end servicing for Windows 11 version 23H2 for the Home and Pro editions. After this date, devices running this build will no longer receive monthly security patches or preview updates — the final update will arrive in November 2025. While computers will continue to function, the lack of updates will increase the risk of viruses, malware, and other attacks, and over time, compatibility issues with new drivers and applications may arise.

This change will not affect everyone at once: for enterprise and educational customers, the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions will continue to receive support for an additional year — until November 2026. This gives organizations extra time to plan and deploy updates across their infrastructure.

To maintain protection and access to new features, users are advised to upgrade to a newer build — specifically Windows 11 24H2 (Windows 11 2024 Update) or 25H2. The process usually starts automatically when the support period for the current version expires, but it can also be initiated manually through system settings. It is important to note that on some devices, the upgrade to 24H2 may be temporarily blocked by "protective" restrictions — these are applied if incompatible drivers or software are detected, to prevent potential issues during the update.

Read more:

Microsoft extends free Windows 10 security updates until 2026

Microsoft brings back a popular Vista-era feature to Windows 11

New Google Windows tool merges Drive, Web, and PC search

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
