5 critical Windows errors that can crash your PC

Most Windows problems are not caused by the system itself, but by everyday user mistakes. They are typical mistakes that take time, nerves, and sometimes money.

Not creating a backup: The classic with consequences

The worst happens suddenly: a drive dies, malware encrypts data, or one careless click erases half of your work. Without backup, you instantly find yourself "under the rain" of digital problems. The solution is simple: connect an external drive and set up regular backups via File History or Windows Backup and Restore. Add the cloud for documents and photos. Automate the process — daily or weekly — and check from time to time that the backup is actually being restored.

Not backing up the BitLocker key: The digital door key

BitLocker turns your drive into a safe: no one else can access your data. But without a recovery key, neither can you. After you turn on encryption, save this key to your Microsoft account, print it out, or write it down in a safe place—not on the same PC. You can check the encryption status by searching Windows for "Manage BitLocker."

Ignoring Windows updates: Opening the door to security vulnerabilities

It's easy to click "Remind me later," but it delays security fixes, performance improvements, and new features. Keep automatic updates turned on in Settings > Windows Update, schedule a restart, and look at Advanced options to see optional drivers and quality updates. Set a convenient time, like in the evening or during your lunch break.

Disabling Windows Defender—and not installing another antivirus

Relying solely on caution is dangerous: attacks often work unnoticed — through email attachments, websites, or advertisements. Keep Microsoft Defender active: the built-in protection is now quite powerful and sufficient for many users. Do not install multiple antiviruses at the same time — they interfere with each other.

If you need advanced protection (such as banking, VPN, or parental controls), choose one alternative and do not run it in parallel with Defender.

Always working with the admin account: Full rights for malware

Windows distinguishes between regular accounts and administrator accounts. If you browse the web, install programs, and read email with administrative privileges every day, malware gets the same privileges. Create a separate standard account for daily work, and use administrative privileges only when necessary — the system will ask for a password.

