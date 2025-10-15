End of Windows 10 support — what to do after October 14, 2025

A computer running Windows 10. Photo: Unsplash

The end of support was reached on October 14, 2025, for Windows 10. From this date onward, technical assistance, feature updates, and security patches for this system are no longer provided.

This information is stated in the official Microsoft blog.

What Windows 10 users should do next

Microsoft recommends upgrading existing devices to Windows 11 — a more modern, secure, and high-performance computing platform. If a computer meets the minimum requirements and is eligible for a direct free upgrade, its compatibility can be checked via the Start menu — Settings — Update & Security — Windows Update, then by clicking Check for updates.

For users whose PCs do not meet the requirements, the company suggests two options: purchase a new device with Windows 11 pre-installed, or temporarily join the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for consumers.

ESU is designed as a "security bridge" until users transition to a Copilot+ PC or another new device with Windows 11. Under this program, Windows 10 devices can receive security updates for up to one year after October 14, 2025. The company emphasizes that ESU is not a permanent solution but only a temporary measure.

Microsoft has also provided a one-year free security update period for those who enable Windows backup and sync their Documents folder with OneDrive — without this, updates will cost $30 per year or 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. To join the program, the system must be updated to version 22H2.

Despite the end of support, Windows 10 remains widespread: according to Statcounter, in September 2025, it was used by 43% of users worldwide and 54% of users in Ukraine.

Windows 10 user share from 2021–2025. Photo: Statcounter

Overall, the system is installed on more than 1.4 billion devices. Research indicates that one in four users does not yet plan to upgrade to a new OS, while one in seven is considering purchasing a new device. Meanwhile, Windows 11 has become the most popular desktop operating system nearly four years after its release and just a few months before the end of support for Windows 10.

