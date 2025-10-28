Apple Mac sales surge as Windows 10 support ends in 2025

A woman sitting on outdoor steps takes a MacBook out of her bag. Photo: TechRadar.

As Microsoft prepares to sunset Windows 10 support in October 2025, a massive wave of PC replacements is underway — and Apple is emerging as one of the biggest winners. The upcoming cutoff has pushed both consumers and businesses to upgrade their aging systems, driving a sharp rise in Mac sales worldwide.

This was reported by India Today.

Advertisement

Windows 10 cutoff fuels Mac growth and sparks AI-ready PC upgrades

According to Counterpoint Research, around 40% of computers were still running Windows 10 earlier this year. With the end-of-support deadline looming, that enormous user base has set off a scramble for newer, more secure machines. While many are sticking with Windows 11, a growing number are switching ecosystems entirely — opting for Apple’s Mac lineup instead.

Apple’s Mac shipments reportedly jumped 14.9% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025, marking one of the company’s strongest growth periods in recent years. The surge was driven by new MacBook demand and growing enterprise adoption, placing Apple just behind Lenovo and slightly ahead of Asus in global rankings.

The broader PC market also saw a boost, climbing 8.1% compared with last year — a clear sign that the Windows 10 deadline has accelerated upgrade cycles worldwide. Lenovo led overall with a 17.4% increase, followed by Asus at 14.1% and HP at 10.3%, while Dell saw a minor decline of 0.9%.

Analysts say this replacement trend will likely continue through 2026 as businesses prioritize security and performance. Looking ahead, competition is expected to shift toward AI capabilities, with manufacturers promoting computers featuring dedicated NPUs and "AI-ready" hardware. Apple’s M-series chips and emphasis on on-device intelligence may give it a strong edge in that next phase of the PC race.

Read more:

Not only Windows 10 — Microsoft will end support for another OS

Microsoft extends free Windows 10 security updates until 2026

Apple to unveil new M5-powered devices this week