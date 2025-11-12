Windows 11 now dominates the market — Windows 10 declines globally

A laptop with Windows 10. Photo: Unsplash

Windows 11 continues to strengthen its position, having received more than half of the market share among Microsoft operating systems for the first time. Meanwhile, Windows 10's share is noticeably declining globally.

This information comes from a StatCounter report.

Windows 11 surpasses Windows 10

The analytics agency StatCounter published statistics on operating system market share as of the end of October 2025. According to these data, Windows 11's share of computers running Microsoft operating systems exceeded 55% for the first time, making it the company's main desktop system.

Windows 11's share of the global market. Photo: StatCounter

Even though its official support ended in mid-October, Windows 10 remains in second place. Its popularity is steadily declining; currently, 41.71% of Windows computer owners use Windows 10. Windows 7 is currently ranked third, with a 2.52% share.

Older versions of Windows, such as Windows XP (0.22%), Windows 8 (0.18%), and Windows 8.1 (0.16%), still appear in the statistics. Though minimal, these systems have not completely disappeared from the market.

