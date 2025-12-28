Will an old USB flash drive still work after years?

A USB flash drive on a table. Photo: YouTube video clip

Time-tested USB flash drives are still a convenient way to transfer or save files. However, users naturally worry that a flash drive sitting in a drawer for years will die on its own, and the information will disappear.

UNIAN writes about this.

Can a flash drive break if it's not used for an extended period?

Typically, not using a flash drive does not damage it. Physical damage is most often caused by wear and tear on the connector or problems with the controller. These issues are more likely to result from active use than long-term storage.

However, there are other risks with flash memory. Over time, the charge in the cells can gradually dissipate, and the cells can degrade. If this happens, the data may become partially erased or damaged. The storage time of information without power depends on the type of memory, the age of the flash drive, and the specific model's quality.

Quality flash drives can store information for decades, while cheaper ones may malfunction much faster — sometimes within a few months.

How long can data be stored without a connection?

Reddit users who discussed this topic explained that flash memory relies on a charge that weakens over time. Therefore, how long the data remains accessible depends on the type of memory and the condition of the storage medium.

To reduce the risk of losing information, participants recommended "refreshing" the flash drive by periodically rewriting files to it, for example, once every one to two months. They also recommended connecting the flash drive to a computer or laptop from time to time, checking the files, and maintaining it in this way.

Many participants shared that they had successfully used old flash drives after long periods of inactivity, even after 5, 10, or 15 years. However, users still do not recommend relying on a USB flash drive as the only place to store important data. Information should be duplicated in the cloud or on other media because the risk of sudden failure still exists.

