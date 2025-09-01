Say goodbye to SD cards — the downsides you should know

SD memory cards. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphones are getting fewer and fewer memory card slots every year, and there are reasons for this. Slow performance, the risk of losing files, and reduced battery life make SD cards a dubious choice compared to built-in storage.

Novyny.LIVE explains why SD cards in smartphones are of little practical use.

Why SD cards cause more problems than they solve

The era of smartphone card slots is steadily coming to an end. The main reason is their slow operating speed: the internal memory of modern phones is much faster, so transferring "heavy" applications to the card makes using the device frustrating.

Reliability is also an issue. Memory cards, especially inexpensive ones, are prone to sudden failure. At some point, they may stop being detected, taking all the photos, documents, and other files with them. Built-in memory is much more stable and better protected from such failures.

There is also an impact on battery life: constant use of the card forces the processor and controller to use additional resources, reducing battery life. Additionally, the security of data on such media is questionable.

Modern smartphones offer more configurations with larger amounts of memory. If that's still not enough, it's more practical to use external SSDs or regular flash drives.

