Why some celebrities are saying no to Ozempic and Mounjaro

Holding an Ozempic injector. Photo: iris.ca

One of the hottest topics in Hollywood — type 2 diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and similar GLP-2 drugs such as Mounjaro and Zepbound. But not everyone in Hollywood is catching up on the trend.

See the non-trivial side effects of weight-loss injections that celebrities reveal, according to People.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll — American rapper, singer, and songwriter

Jelly Roll. Photo: AP

"As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords," the singer explained how acid reflux, a common side effect of Ozempic, was the reason he never got on it while on his wife's Dumb Blonde podcast.

Nigella Lawson — English food writer and television cook

Nigella Lawson. Photo: Adeco

"I read something once where someone said, 'I was on Ozempic and it was the first time I didn’t think about food all the time,' and I thought, I can’t imagine anything worse than that. I take great pleasure in thinking about food all of the time", Nigella said to the New York Times.

Sophia Umansky — Netflix star, daughter of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Sophia Umansky. Photo: Getty Images

"I don't think it's a direct result of the medication (extreme hair loss — ed.), I think it's a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication and not eating enough vitamins, protein and all that kind of stuff. I feel like at the beginning of starting this medication, I was just making sure I was eating enough. I wasn't really thinking about enough protein or vitamins," — Sophia said in a TikTok video chronicling her hair loss when taking Mounjaro.

Read more:

Selena Gomez shares her favorite wedding dress

Victoria’s Secret 2025 — the runway looks that stole the show