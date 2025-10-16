Victoria’s Secret 2025: head-turning outfits from Karol G, Bella Hadid, and more

Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show lit up the runway on October 15. With supermodels, athletes, and live performances by KAROL G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and TWICE, the event was a night of glamour, music, and unforgettable fashion moments.

Novyny.LIVE share th e standout looks redefining the Victoria’s Secret runway this year.

Jasmine Tookes, the model who is currently pregnant with her second child, opened the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She showed off her baby bump in a gold netted dress adorned with white jewels and an oversized, structured shell.

Jasmine Tookes walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

The legendary Adriana Lima walked down the sparkling runway for her 20th runway show.

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Bella Hadid sparkled in a silver fringe set and white floral wings.

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Lily Aldridge steals the show in a chocolate-brown silk slip dress with delicate lace detailing and sparkling embellishments along the hem. She completes the look with a celestial-inspired headpiece featuring radiating metallic spokes adorned with crystals.

Lily Aldridge walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Gigi Hadid opened the second half of the show wearing a sparkly pink bustier and high-waisted underwear layered under a floor-length floral coat.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

