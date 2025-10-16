Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Victoria’s Secret 2025 — the runway looks that stole the show arrow

Victoria’s Secret 2025 — the runway looks that stole the show

16 October 2025 19:43
updated: 19:47
Max Talov - Editor
Max Talov
Editor
Victoria’s Secret 2025: head-turning outfits from Karol G, Bella Hadid, and more
Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP
Max Talov - Editor
Max Talov
Editor

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show lit up the runway on October 15. With supermodels, athletes, and live performances by KAROL G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and TWICE, the event was a night of glamour, music, and unforgettable fashion moments.  

Novyny.LIVE share th e standout looks redefining the Victoria’s Secret runway this year.   

Advertisement

Jasmine Tookes, the model who is currently pregnant with her second child, opened the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She showed off her baby bump in a gold netted dress adorned with white jewels and an oversized, structured shell. 

Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

 The legendary Adriana Lima walked down the sparkling runway for her 20th runway show.

Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Bella Hadid sparkled in a silver fringe set and white floral wings.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Lily Aldridge steals the show in a chocolate-brown silk slip dress with delicate lace detailing and sparkling embellishments along the hem. She completes the look with a celestial-inspired headpiece featuring radiating metallic spokes adorned with crystals.

Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Gigi Hadid opened the second half of the show wearing a sparkly pink bustier and high-waisted underwear layered under a floor-length floral coat.

null
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. Photo: AP

Read more:

Taylor Swift stuns in sparkling $2k dress on The Tonight Show

Karol G to headline Coachella 2026 — with Bieber and Carpenter

Victoria's Secret fashion Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid model Адріана Ліма Karol G
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

20:53 Zelensky heads to Washington for talks with Trump and Congress

20:29 The most fulfilling and flexible jobs for Gen Z in 2025

20:03 Trump–Putin call confirmed by White House source

19:43 Victoria’s Secret 2025 — the runway looks that stole the show

18:48 How to style the perfect bob — trendy ideas for 2025

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

16:50 New J.Lo look — layered outfit you will want to recreate

16:39 Google latest AI just made a major cancer discovery

16:17 Microsoft releases last Windows 10 update before support ends

15:58 Samsung new battery feature may slow your internet — on purpose

15:22 Ukrainian Special Forces strike major Oil Refinery in Saratov

20:53 Zelensky heads to Washington for talks with Trump and Congress

20:29 The most fulfilling and flexible jobs for Gen Z in 2025

20:03 Trump–Putin call confirmed by White House source

19:43 Victoria’s Secret 2025 — the runway looks that stole the show

18:48 How to style the perfect bob — trendy ideas for 2025

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

16:50 New J.Lo look — layered outfit you will want to recreate

16:39 Google latest AI just made a major cancer discovery

16:17 Microsoft releases last Windows 10 update before support ends

15:58 Samsung new battery feature may slow your internet — on purpose

15:22 Ukrainian Special Forces strike major Oil Refinery in Saratov

Top news

All News Articles Video

13:44 French Apple Cake recipe — no crust, just pure apple bliss

9 October 2025

04:15 This Two-Apple Pie is softer and sweeter than Charlotte Cake

12 October 2025

07:33 Four zodiac signs famous for their constantly shifting moods

10 October 2025

15:07 Klitschko blamed after Kyiv power plant destroyed by drones

7 October 2025

15:48 Zodiac signs who prefer solitude — the most typical introverts

04:38 Creamy pumpkin — orange dessert that tastes like fall in a glass

10 October 2025

17:10 Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

6 October 2025

22:56 7 key life principles that lead to happiness and success

3 October 2025

23:11 Juicy cutlets in the oven for dinner — delicious recipe

15 October 2025

01:15 This Pumpkin Chicken Soup is like a warm hug on a cold day

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information