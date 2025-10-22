Selena Gomez reveals which of her wedding dresses she loved most

Selena Gomez. Photo: AP

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, October 21, Selena Gomez revealed her favorite gown from her recent wedding to Benny Blanco.

Gomez reveals her favorite wedding dress from the big day

Selena Gomez admitted she wanted to keep her wedding as private as possible, saying she didn’t want anyone to share photos except herself. That’s why she chose three dresses.

Selena Gomez's first look dress. Photo: Instagram

Ralph Lauren designed all three of the wedding dresses as custom pieces. First look featured a white halter gown with floral details.

Selena Gomez's ceremony dress. Photo: Instagram

For the actual ceremony, Selena wore a sheer lace halter gown — her favorite.

"It was a dream," Gomez said about the second dress.

Selena Gomez's reception dress. Photo: Instagram

The singer wore a third option for her wedding reception: a vintage-inspired, white, midi dress with a sweetheart neckline.

