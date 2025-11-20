Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ariana Grande plans long touring hiatus after 2026 tour

20 November 2025
Ariana Grande breaks big news about her career: "This is my one last hurrah"
Ariana Grande. Photo: AP
Singer and actress, Ariana Grande, says her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour will be her "one last hurrah" — hinting she may not tour again for a very long time.

This was reported by People.

Ariana Grande gets candid about life after touring

Ariana Grande revealed she doesn't expect to tour again anytime soon, calling her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour a temporary farewell to the road. Speaking on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the 32-year-old singer said the next chapter of her life will look very different from the last decade of nonstop recording, performing, and promotions.

"I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time. That's why I'm doing it — one last hurrah. For now," Grande said.

Grande noted she's feeling more connected to her art as she explores projects outside pop music, from comedy to film.

"The thing that will be best for my soul and my art is chasing what feels right in the moment," she said, adding that she’s currently shooting a new movie and choosing roles and performances that resonate "authentically".

