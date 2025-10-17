Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ace Frehley, founding guitarist of Kiss, dies at 74

17 October 2025 17:02
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Rock legend Ace Frehley, original Kiss guitarist, passed away at 74
Ace Frehley. Photo: AP
Ace Frehley, the original "Spaceman" and founding guitarist of Kiss, died at 74 on Thursday, October 16, in Morristown, N.J. A statement from his family said the cause was a recent fall at his home. 

This was reported by The New York Times.

Advertisement

Frehley was known for his electrifying solos, silver-and-white makeup, and larger-than-life stage presence. He helped turn Kiss into one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. His passing marks the end of an era for the countless fans who grew up with his explosive guitar sound and cosmic persona.

Kiss during the halftime show of the Super Bowl in Miami in 1999
Mr. Frehley, right, and Gene Simmons performing with Kiss during the halftime show of the Super Bowl in Miami in 1999. Photo: Getty images

During Mr. Frehley’s time with Kiss, the band released 11 gold or platinum albums, including studio and live albums. Ultimately, Kiss sold more than 100 million albums. With time, the band's critical reputation improved due to the enduring popularity of its party anthem, "Rock and Roll All Nite." In 2014, Kiss was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Guitarist Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine inducted the band and argued that Kiss influenced everyone from Metallica to Lady Gaga. Regarding Mr. Frehley, Morello said he "blazed unforgettable, timeless licks across their greatest records."

