Jimmy Kimmel gives Trump rare applause over Gaza ceasefire

15 October 2025 17:13
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Late Night Shock: Kimmel admit Trump “deserves some of the praise” after Gaza deal
Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

On Monday, late night host Jimmy Kimmel gave President Donald Trump credit for helping broker the Gaza ceasefire. The comedian, known for his sharp criticism of Trump, acknowledged his role in securing the peace deal between Israel and Hamas — though couldn’t resist adding a few trademark jokes along the way.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Kimmel commented on Trump’s role in Gaza ceasefire

On Monday night, Kimmel and Colbert shared their thoughts on the Gaza peace deal. The late-night hosts both conceded that President Donald Trump had successfully helped broker a breakthrough ceasefire, resulting in the release of the remaining Israeli hostages by Hamas. 

"You know what? He finally did something positive today and I want to give him credit for it — because I know he’s not the type to take credit for himself … While we’re only in the first phase of what will undoubtedly be a long and tricky process, but the fact is the bombing has stopped, the hostages have been released, and Trump deserves some of the praise for that. So I know it sounds crazy to say, but good work on that one, President Trump. Now maybe you can not invade Portland. Just an idea," Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel returns with record ratings despite TV blackouts

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue — from free speech to forgiveness

Gaza Strip Donald Trump war TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!
