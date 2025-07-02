Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The jury reaches a verdict in the case of rapper P. Diddy

2 July 2025 18:24
Vasylii Naumov - editor
The jury in the P. Diddy case delivers a verdict on all charges
Rapper P. Diddy. Photo: Reuters
Vasylii Naumov - editor

The jury has reached verdicts on all charges in the case of the famous American rapper and producer P. Diddy (real name Sean Combs). The verdicts will be announced in the near future.

This information was reported by NBC News on Wednesday, July 2.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

P. Diddy is facing five criminal charges: one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering and two counts each of trafficking persons for sexual exploitation through violence, fraud, or coercion and transporting persons for prostitution.

Sentences will be announced in the near future. The rapper completely denies the charges against him.

The media also reported that P. Diddy was kneeling in the courtroom with his head bowed as if in prayer after avoiding life imprisonment on the most serious charges.

His family stood in the background, applauding and cheering in support of the decision. The defense attorneys hugged each other, and Combs hugged his lawyer, Brian Steele.

