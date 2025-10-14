Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau caught in intimate moment on boat

14 October 2025 15:56
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau fuel romance rumors with viral boat photo
Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photos: AP
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance appears to be heating up. The pop star and former Canadian Prime Minister were first romantically linked in July, when they were seen kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in photos published October 12.

This was reported by People.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spotted looking cozy on boat trip

Both Perry and Trudeau have reportedly been single for months. Perry's relationship with Orlando Bloom officially ended in early July. The couple, who have been together for nearly 10 years and have a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, issued a joint statement confirming their breakup after months of gossip.

The "California Gurls" singer, who is on her Lifetimes Tour through December 7, and the politician were first linked in July when they were spotted walking a dog and having drinks at Taverne Atlantic in Montreal. The two also stepped out for a dinner date at the popular Montreal restaurant Le Violon that same night.

Two days after their night out, Trudeau was spotted at Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre, according to a picture shared on social media.

Trudeau was spotted at Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre
Justin Trudeau at Katy Perry's concert. Photo: Reddit

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes. She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common ... Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult," the source said in August, at the time of their outings in Montreal. 

