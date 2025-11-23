Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
From Disney icon to Grammy Powerhouse — Miley Cyrus celebrates 32

23 November 2025 17:13
Tetiana Demchenko
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Miley Cyrus at 32 — fearless, unfiltered, and still redefining pop
Miley Cyrus at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, 2025. Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

As Miley Cyrus turns 32 on November 23, the global superstar marks another year of reinvention — from Disney phenomenon to Grammy-winning powerhouse, from actress to activist, and now one of pop culture's most continuously evolving artists.

Learn how Miley Cyrus evolved from Hannah Montana to a multi-genre artist and activist shaping pop culture, in a Novyny.LIVE article.

Miley Cyrus: from Disney darling to genre-defying icon

Miley Cyrus was born on November 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tennessee, and raised on a farm outside Nashville. The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, she stepped in front of the camera early, landing small roles in Doc and Big Fish. But it was her persistence at just 13 that landed her the life-changing role in Hannah Montana, launching her into international stardom and turning her into one of the most recognizable young entertainers of the 2000s.

miley cyrus
Miley Cyrus. Photo: JustJared

The Disney Channel series became a cultural phenomenon, and its soundtracks sold millions. By her mid-teens, Cyrus was selling out arenas on her Best of Both Worlds Tour and scoring crossover hits such as "See You Again." Her transition into mainstream pop accelerated with Breakout (2008), showcasing a louder, edgier sound and earning her a place beyond the Disney bubble.

A bold reinvention: Bangerz and the rise of a pop provocateur

Cyrus's 2013 album Bangerz marked a definitive transformation. Embracing hip-hop influences and a brazen public persona, she dominated headlines and airwaves alike. The album produced global hits including "We Can't Stop" and "Wrecking Ball," the latter becoming her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 and earning her a Grammy nomination.

"I needed to prove to myself who I was as an artist," she later said, reflecting on her creative shift.

Her willingness to experiment continued with Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz (2015), the dreamy country-pop of Younger Now (2017), and the rock-inspired Plastic Hearts (2020), cementing her reputation as a fearless musical chameleon.

A long-overdue Grammy and a creative renaissance

2023's Endless Summer Vacation became a defining moment. Its lead single "Flowers" not only became the biggest hit of her career but also earned Cyrus her first Grammy Awards — including Record of the Year. She followed this success with a Grammy-winning duet with Beyoncé in 2025 and then released her ninth album, Something Beautiful, an ambitious "pop opera" accompanied by a visually striking film.

"It's experimental, it's emotional, it' mine," Cyrus said during its release.

Acting, philanthropy, and lasting impact

From Hannah Montana to films like The Last Song and voice work in Bolt, Cyrus has woven acting throughout her career. Off-screen, her activism has become equally influential. In 2014, she founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, supporting homeless youth and the LGBTQ community, a cause she continues to champion publicly.

What's next for Miley?

In recent interviews, Cyrus hinted at a new chapter focused on selective creative work, more filmmaking, and continued advocacy. Though she has no plans for an extensive tour soon, she remains deeply involved in writing, activism, and genre-blending musical projects that keep fans guessing. If her past is any indication, the next phase of her career will be just as bold and unpredictable.

Miley Cyrus intresting facts career Birthday biography November 23
