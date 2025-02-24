Transgender actress Hunter Schafer re-recognized as the male due to Trump’s order — video

Hunter Schafer. Photo: instagram.com/hunterschafer

American actress Hunter Schafer complained about new laws passed by the President of the United States Donald Trump. The Euphoria star, who is the transgender woman, received her new passport, which recognized her as the male.

The actress commented on the situation in her TikTok.

Hunter Schafer spoke out against Trump’s new order

As a teenager, the actress underwent hormone therapy and was recognized as a woman in her documents. However, Schafer recently lost her passport and was forced to apply for the new one, in which she was again listed as the male.

It happened after Donald Trump passed the law abolishing gender. According to the US President’s order, the country now recognizes only two genders — male and female at birth.

The incident outraged Hunter, but, as the actress stated, the letter in the documents does not negate the existence of transgender people. In her speech, Schafer stated that the new document would not change her self-identification, but would only add bureaucratic problems.

"I want to say that I don’t care if they put the letter "M" in my passport. It doesn’t really change anything about me or my sense of self, but it does make life a little more difficult. Transgender people are beautiful. We will never cease to exist, and a letter in a passport will not change that. And to hell with this administration," the star said.

Actress Hunter Schafer. Photo: instagram.com/hunterschafer

As a reminder, the President of the United States Donald Trump ordered to recognize only two sexes — male and female. The move is part of Trump’s strategy, aimed at canceling a number of decrees that promoted racial equality and protection of the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

