Movies about Ukraine — Available in English on Netflix

The war in Ukraine has captured the world's attention like never before. This moment presents an incredible opportunity for artists to channel the experience into film, music, literature, and visual arts that help understand the Ukrainian experience, resilience, and spirit.

Today, on the third anniversary of Russia's brutal full-scale invasion into a sovereign Ukraine, Novyny.LIVE publishes a list of movies and series with English subtitles to watch on Netflix.

Those Who Stayed, 2023

Anthology series shoot in Kyiv at the beginning of full-scale invasion, in which each episode tells a separate story. At the same time, they are all united by the place and time of the action, as well as a common tone where humor, faith and optimism mix with tragedy.

20 Days In Mariupol, 2023

As the Russian invasion begins, a team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggle to continue their work documenting the atrocities of war.

My Thoughts Are Silent, 2019

Vadym, a young sound engineer, receives an order to record the sound of a rare bird in Carpathian Mountains. This could be his chance to leave the "uncomfortable Ukraine" forever and move to Canada, away from the problems.

