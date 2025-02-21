Ukraine was mentioned in the Netflix TV series Zero Day

The TV series Zero Day. Photo: Netflix

The premiere of the new political thriller Zero Day starring Robert De Niro took place on Netflix. Ukraine was mentioned in one of the episodes.

The TV series has been available on Netflix since February 20.

Ukraine was mentioned in the TV series Zero Day

The film tells the story of the large-scale cyberattack that took place in the United States and led to the deaths of hundreds of people. The former President of the United States, played by De Niro, takes over the investigation. The main suspicions fall on Russia.

The key evidence in the case is the virus code, which contains the word "Maidan". In addition, the TV series features the phrase from De Niro’s character: "In 2004, Russia accused us of this, which was too blatant even for Russians."

The audience immediately realized that this was the reference to the Orange Revolution that took place in Kyiv in 2004.

From now on, De Niro’s character faces the difficult task of exposing the real culprit, and the main thing is not to get lost in lies and manipulations.

As a reminder, the premiere date of the second season of the TV series The Last of Us was revealed. We also shared a selection of the TV series for fans of Desperate Housewives