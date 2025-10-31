11 celebrity Halloween makeup looks to recreate in 2025

Hailey Bieber. Photo: @haileybieber on Instagram

With Halloween 2025 fast approaching, celebrities are once again setting the standard for spooky glamour. From eerie fantasy looks to show-stopping red-carpet transformations, Hollywood’s biggest names continue to inspire fans worldwide.

Why celebrities keep owning Halloween

Every October, A-listers turn Halloween into a masterclass in creativity. Their transformations often blur the line between costume and couture — part fashion editorial, part performance art. As seen on Instagram and TikTok, stars like Kendall Jenner and Zendaya are influencing everything from makeup trends to viral beauty challenges.

According to Vogue Australia and Harper’s Bazaar Australia, these high-concept looks stand out because of one thing — artistry. From perfect blending to precise symmetry, celebrity Halloween makeup shows the power of professional technique and vision.

11 Celebrity Halloween looks to try in 2025

1. Kendall Jenner — Corpse Bride glam

Kendall stunned in an icy blue "Corpse Bride" look that balanced haunting beauty with elegance.

Try it: Pale base, soft contour, and shimmery highlights for a ghostly glow.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Instagram

2. Rihanna — Red Devil couture

Rihanna’s fiery crimson aesthetic turned horror into high fashion.

Try it: Sculpted cheekbones, glossy red lips, and bold, even-toned body paint.

Rihanna. Photo: Getty Images

3. Hailey Bieber — Vampire chic

Minimalist gothic done right: porcelain skin, smoky eyes, and berry lips.

Try it: Matte foundation with diffused shadow and subtle shine.

Hailey Bieber. Photo: @haileybieber on Instagram

4. Ariana Grande — Space Pop diva

A retro-futuristic throwback with silver lids, graphic liner, and teased volume.

Try it: Cat-eye precision and metallic shimmer for a ‘60s-meets-2025 twist.

Ariana Grande. Photo: Getty Images

5. Doja Cat — Catwoman reimagined

Sleek, sculpted, and metallic, Doja’s feline look was pure power.

Try it: Chrome tones, defined brows, and contour that sharpens your angles.

Doja Cat. Photo: Getty Images

6. Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly — Gothic duo

The couple went vampiric with deep burgundy hues and shadowed eyes.

Try it: Pair smoky liner with matte lips for a dramatic effect.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Getty Images

7. Kylie Jenner — Bride of Frankenstein revival

Kylie’s stitched FX makeup turned classic horror into vintage glam.

Try it: Smoky contour and light prosthetics for seamless drama.

Kylie Jenner. Photo: @Kyliejenner

8. Zendaya — Cleopatra 2.0

Zendaya embodied modern royalty with luminous gold skin and extended liner.

Try it: Gold pigments and radiant highlighter for that goddess glow.

Zendaya. Photo: Glamour

9. Lizzo — Barbiecore realness

Bubblegum pink perfection meets joyful self-expression.

Try it: Blush draping, pastel eyes, and glossy pink lips.

Lizzo. Photo: Getty Images

10. Kim Kardashian — Alien Glam queen

Silver tones and sculpted metallics gave Kim’s look a futuristic edge.

Try it: Iridescent pigment and holographic shimmer for otherworldly glam.

11. Beyoncé — Disco goddess

Beyoncé lit up the night with golden bronzer and glittered lids.

Try it: Layer shimmer and warm tones for a glow that never quits.

Beyoncé. Photo: ELLE

Expert tips for nailing celebrity-level makeup

Getting that celebrity Halloween polish isn’t just about creativity — it’s about process.

Prep well: Cleanse and hydrate before applying any makeup.

Prime smart: Choose a primer suited to your skin type.

Layer slowly: Build colour gradually to avoid patchy results.

Stay hygienic: Always sanitise tools and use disposable applicators.

If DIY isn’t your thing, consider booking a pro makeup artist — their precision and hygiene standards ensure your transformation lasts all night without compromising skin health.

The takeaway

Halloween isn’t just a costume party anymore; it’s a stage for beauty innovation. Whether you go for eerie elegance or head-to-toe glam, these 11 celebrity-inspired looks prove that with the right artistry, anyone can steal the spotlight.

