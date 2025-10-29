Hollywood celebrities go all out for Halloween 2025 costumes

Hollywood stars turn Halloween 2025 into full-scale events
Hollywood’s most creative — and camera-ready — side came alive this year for Halloween 2025. Stars traded casual costumes for full-blown cinematic moments, complete with pro photographers, stylists, and elaborate sets.
From red carpet parties to family-themed shoots, the entertainment world pulled out all the stops. According to TMZ, several A-listers treated the spooky season like a fashion campaign, debuting their looks through high-gloss photo sessions and video teasers instead of simple selfies.
Among those who made major statements were:
Megan Thee Stallion
Keke Palmer
Paris Hilton
Chloe Bailey
Janelle Monáe
Jennifer Lawrence
Victoria Justice
Each channeling iconic pop culture moments or original characters.
Kim Kardashian, joined by North West and Kris Jenner, once again proved the Kardashians’ Halloween dominance with a coordinated look that instantly went viral.
And the best part? The Halloween magic isn’t over yet — new celebrity transformations continue to roll in as stars share their professional photoshoots online.
