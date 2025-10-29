Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Hollywood stars turn Halloween 2025 into full-scale events

29 October 2025 17:31
Hollywood celebrities go all out for Halloween 2025 costumes
Victoria Justice at Victoria Justice's 'Love Zombie' Halloween Party & Single Release. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Hollywood’s most creative — and camera-ready — side came alive this year for Halloween 2025. Stars traded casual costumes for full-blown cinematic moments, complete with pro photographers, stylists, and elaborate sets.

Stars go all out for Halloween — from cinematic looks to viral moments

From red carpet parties to family-themed shoots, the entertainment world pulled out all the stops. According to TMZ, several A-listers treated the spooky season like a fashion campaign, debuting their looks through high-gloss photo sessions and video teasers instead of simple selfies.

Among those who made major statements were:

Megan Thee Stallion 

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion as Cupid. Photo: Instagram.com/theestallion

Keke Palmer

@kekepalmer

Did somebody say Happy Halloween?!? 🎃

♬ original sound - Keke Palmer

Paris Hilton

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey as Foxxy Cleopatra from Austin Powers in Goldmember. Photo: Instagram.com/chloebailey

Janelle Monáe

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence as a lo-fi witch. Photo: Getty Images

Victoria Justice

Each channeling iconic pop culture moments or original characters.

Kim Kardashian, joined by North West and Kris Jenner, once again proved the Kardashians’ Halloween dominance with a coordinated look that instantly went viral.

And the best part? The Halloween magic isn’t over yet — new celebrity transformations continue to roll in as stars share their professional photoshoots online.

Read more:

Top Halloween costume ideas inspired by 2025 pop culture

Best Halloween looks that inspire every year

Halloween nail ideas that instantly bring the spooky vibe

October celebrities America holiday Halloween
