Hollywood celebrities go all out for Halloween 2025 costumes

Hollywood’s most creative — and camera-ready — side came alive this year for Halloween 2025. Stars traded casual costumes for full-blown cinematic moments, complete with pro photographers, stylists, and elaborate sets.

Stars go all out for Halloween — from cinematic looks to viral moments

From red carpet parties to family-themed shoots, the entertainment world pulled out all the stops. According to TMZ, several A-listers treated the spooky season like a fashion campaign, debuting their looks through high-gloss photo sessions and video teasers instead of simple selfies.

Among those who made major statements were:

Each channeling iconic pop culture moments or original characters.

Kim Kardashian, joined by North West and Kris Jenner, once again proved the Kardashians’ Halloween dominance with a coordinated look that instantly went viral.

And the best part? The Halloween magic isn’t over yet — new celebrity transformations continue to roll in as stars share their professional photoshoots online.

