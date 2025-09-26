Blazer dress for autumn — why it’s the perfect choice

Why the blazer dress is replacing classic dresses in 2025
Blazer dresses are making a loud comeback this season. Accentuated shoulders, clean lines, and structured silhouettes — everything that makes a look confident and strong — are back in fashion. Autumn–Winter 2025/2026 sets a new language of details: bold accents, interesting textures, and cuts that play with contrast.
Vogue.ua has selected four models that are definitely worth trying on right now.
Unusual dress style trending in 2025
Mini blazer dress with bold shoulders and a deep neckline
This design takes a classic blazer and transforms it into a truly feminine piece. Voluminous inserts at the hips balance out the wide shoulders, while the deep neckline adds a touch of sensuality. Pairing it with classic high-heeled shoes completes the look, making any confident woman ready to conquer any space.
Striped Blazer Dress
A fashionable twist on a classic: thin stripes, a double row of buttons, and no collar or lapels. The dress strikes a balance between stylish and formal. For a casual look, it can be worn with tights or even jeans, while for an evening outfit, bold accessories can elevate the striped elegance.
Classic Tuxedo Dress with Overlap
Ferragamo respects tradition while modernizing the classic tuxedo. The extended hem of the double-breasted blazer can be paired with a midi fringed skirt, while bright high heels instantly add femininity and sophistication to the entire look.
Long Tuxedo Dress with Slit
Here, the strict lines of a masculine cut meet femininity. The long slit dress resembles a classic wrap dress, but instead of a belt, it is secured with a stylish brooch.
This is the perfect choice for those who want a feminine look without losing a sense of strength and confidence.
