Blazer dress for autumn — why it’s the perfect choice

Young woman in a blazer dress. Photo: freepik.com

Blazer dresses are making a loud comeback this season. Accentuated shoulders, clean lines, and structured silhouettes — everything that makes a look confident and strong — are back in fashion. Autumn–Winter 2025/2026 sets a new language of details: bold accents, interesting textures, and cuts that play with contrast.

Vogue.ua has selected four models that are definitely worth trying on right now.

Unusual dress style trending in 2025

Mini blazer dress with bold shoulders and a deep neckline

This design takes a classic blazer and transforms it into a truly feminine piece. Voluminous inserts at the hips balance out the wide shoulders, while the deep neckline adds a touch of sensuality. Pairing it with classic high-heeled shoes completes the look, making any confident woman ready to conquer any space.

Givenchy. Photo: Vogue

Striped Blazer Dress

A fashionable twist on a classic: thin stripes, a double row of buttons, and no collar or lapels. The dress strikes a balance between stylish and formal. For a casual look, it can be worn with tights or even jeans, while for an evening outfit, bold accessories can elevate the striped elegance.

Burç Akyol. Photo: Vogue

Classic Tuxedo Dress with Overlap

Ferragamo respects tradition while modernizing the classic tuxedo. The extended hem of the double-breasted blazer can be paired with a midi fringed skirt, while bright high heels instantly add femininity and sophistication to the entire look.

Ferragamo. Photo: Vogue

Long Tuxedo Dress with Slit

Here, the strict lines of a masculine cut meet femininity. The long slit dress resembles a classic wrap dress, but instead of a belt, it is secured with a stylish brooch.

Carolina Herrera. Photo: Vogue

This is the perfect choice for those who want a feminine look without losing a sense of strength and confidence.

