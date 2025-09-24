Transform any outfit with a belt — here’s how to do it right

Woman in pants with a belt. Photo: freepik

These days, a belt is much more than just a "practical little thing" that holds your pants up. It has become one of the season's main accents — a detail that can liven up even the most ordinary outfit. To look stylish, you don't need complicated combinations or an overloaded outfit. All you need is a properly selected accessory.

Elle shares styling hacks to wear belts with confidence.

Advertisement

How to make a belt work with every fall look

Classics are always in fashion

Medium-width leather belts have a simple look and go with almost everything, from dresses to pants. In this case, simplicity works for elegance.

A leather belt. Photo from Instagram

Massive buckles and details

If you want more drive, choose belts with large metal elements in the style of the 2000s or textured inserts. They immediately add character to the look.

Massive belt in the look. Photo from Instagram

Thin and elegant

The neat straps perfectly accentuate the waist. Wear them over a coat or jacket to create a slimmer, more feminine silhouette. They also create an interesting contrast with oversized sweaters.

A neat belt with a dress. Photo from Instagram

For the brave — several at once

Fashionistas have picked up a trend from the catwalks: wearing two or three belts of different widths and colors at the same time. This adds dynamism to an outfit and makes it unique.

Two belts in one look. Photo from Instagram

So if you think your everyday combinations need a fresh note, try playing with belts.

Read more:

5 must-have hats for Fall 2025

Why East-West bags are the trendiest handbags for 2026