Transform any outfit with a belt — here’s how to do it right

How to style a belt this fall — season's it accessory
These days, a belt is much more than just a "practical little thing" that holds your pants up. It has become one of the season's main accents — a detail that can liven up even the most ordinary outfit. To look stylish, you don't need complicated combinations or an overloaded outfit. All you need is a properly selected accessory.
How to make a belt work with every fall look
Classics are always in fashion
Medium-width leather belts have a simple look and go with almost everything, from dresses to pants. In this case, simplicity works for elegance.
Massive buckles and details
If you want more drive, choose belts with large metal elements in the style of the 2000s or textured inserts. They immediately add character to the look.
Thin and elegant
The neat straps perfectly accentuate the waist. Wear them over a coat or jacket to create a slimmer, more feminine silhouette. They also create an interesting contrast with oversized sweaters.
For the brave — several at once
Fashionistas have picked up a trend from the catwalks: wearing two or three belts of different widths and colors at the same time. This adds dynamism to an outfit and makes it unique.
So if you think your everyday combinations need a fresh note, try playing with belts.
