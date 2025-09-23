Stylish hats for fall 2025 — trending styles

Young woman wearing a beret. Photo: freepik.com

As the air turns cooler, people seek not only warmth but also stylish touches for their wardrobe. Hats, in particular, can complete an outfit and make it stand out.

Stylist Halyna Denysiuk shared with RBC-Ukraine which hat styles are worth attention this season.

Trending hats

Berets

French chic never goes out of style. In 2025, berets become even more versatile — ranging from classic soft models to stiffer, textured designs. Top colors include burgundy, deep green, and black, perfectly complementing both feminine dresses and tailored suits.

Beret. Photo: Instagram

Baseball caps with a new twist

This fall, baseball caps made from dense materials such as tweed, felt, or leather offer a very elegant look. They pair easily with jeans, coats, or even classic blazers. Subtle shades of gray, dark blue, and brown make the style versatile.

Baseball cap. Photo: Instagram

Capi

Capi have returned to fashion and become a favorite this fall. They add a touch of vintage charm and pair perfectly with coats and blazers, instantly completing the look.

Capi. Photo: Instagram

Oversized knit hats

As temperatures drop, chunky knit hats come to the rescue. They not only keep you warm but also create a textured focal point. Best paired with simple everyday outfits for a light, effortless look.

Knit hat. Photo: Instagram

Balaclavas

A true hit of the season, balaclavas are a mix between a hat, scarf, and hood. Once mainly worn for sports, they are now a stylish addition to casual outfits. Balaclavas pair easily with jeans, jackets, or even dresses.

Young woman wearing a balaclava. Photo: Instagram

How to wear these hats

Feel free to experiment. Pair a beret with sneakers, wear a capi with a classic coat, and combine a chunky knit hat with a light dress. Fall 2025 offers complete freedom to play with style.

