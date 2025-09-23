Stylish hats for fall 2025 — trending styles

5 must-have hats for Fall 2025
As the air turns cooler, people seek not only warmth but also stylish touches for their wardrobe. Hats, in particular, can complete an outfit and make it stand out.
Stylist Halyna Denysiuk shared with RBC-Ukraine which hat styles are worth attention this season.
Trending hats
Berets
French chic never goes out of style. In 2025, berets become even more versatile — ranging from classic soft models to stiffer, textured designs. Top colors include burgundy, deep green, and black, perfectly complementing both feminine dresses and tailored suits.
Baseball caps with a new twist
This fall, baseball caps made from dense materials such as tweed, felt, or leather offer a very elegant look. They pair easily with jeans, coats, or even classic blazers. Subtle shades of gray, dark blue, and brown make the style versatile.
Capi
Capi have returned to fashion and become a favorite this fall. They add a touch of vintage charm and pair perfectly with coats and blazers, instantly completing the look.
Oversized knit hats
As temperatures drop, chunky knit hats come to the rescue. They not only keep you warm but also create a textured focal point. Best paired with simple everyday outfits for a light, effortless look.
Balaclavas
A true hit of the season, balaclavas are a mix between a hat, scarf, and hood. Once mainly worn for sports, they are now a stylish addition to casual outfits. Balaclavas pair easily with jeans, jackets, or even dresses.
How to wear these hats
Feel free to experiment. Pair a beret with sneakers, wear a capi with a classic coat, and combine a chunky knit hat with a light dress. Fall 2025 offers complete freedom to play with style.
