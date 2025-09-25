Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
New classic — knitted polo for autumn style

Publication time 25 September 2025 10:50
Fashionistas choose knitted polo — a must-have for autumn wardrobes
Young woman in a polo. Photo: freepik.com

Just a few years ago, polo shirts seemed like a thing of the past — either a golf outfit or a uniform for elite school students. But fashion loves unexpected comebacks. Everything changed when major brands, including Miu Miu, brought polo shirts back to the runways, and tennis-themed films fueled even more interest in this classic. By the Spring-Summer 2026 collections, polo shirts no longer looked boring or "proper" — they became a stylish wardrobe staple with a fresh character.

According to Vogue.

When polo became the new classic

In Autumn 2025, this piece literally took over street style. New York models off the runway showed how a simple knitted polo could look ultra-modern:

  • paired with low-rise jeans;
  • styled with long skirts;
  • worn under a blazer.

Model and actress Iris Law, for example, chose a suede mini skirt and a Louis Vuitton bag — instantly giving a simple polo a whole new vibe.

Поло може доповнити образ зі спідницею
Actress Iris Law. Photo: Vogue

 Overall, the return of school- and office-inspired styles is very noticeable this season. The Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collections feature ties, pleated skirts, fitted shirts, and cardigans, with polo shirts fitting perfectly into this trend.

Knitted polo shirts will be the highlight of the season in 2025
Knitted polo shirt. Photo: Vogue

The key is that modern polo shirts don’t have to be overly "preppy" or overloaded with details. They can be simple and stylish, like a white T-shirt or a classic blouse, and this versatility has made them one of the season’s hottest pieces.

fashion Fall trends clothes style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
