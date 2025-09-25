Fashionistas choose knitted polo — a must-have for autumn wardrobes

Young woman in a polo. Photo: freepik.com

Just a few years ago, polo shirts seemed like a thing of the past — either a golf outfit or a uniform for elite school students. But fashion loves unexpected comebacks. Everything changed when major brands, including Miu Miu, brought polo shirts back to the runways, and tennis-themed films fueled even more interest in this classic. By the Spring-Summer 2026 collections, polo shirts no longer looked boring or "proper" — they became a stylish wardrobe staple with a fresh character.

When polo became the new classic

In Autumn 2025, this piece literally took over street style. New York models off the runway showed how a simple knitted polo could look ultra-modern:

paired with low-rise jeans;

styled with long skirts;

worn under a blazer.

Model and actress Iris Law, for example, chose a suede mini skirt and a Louis Vuitton bag — instantly giving a simple polo a whole new vibe.

Actress Iris Law. Photo: Vogue

Overall, the return of school- and office-inspired styles is very noticeable this season. The Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collections feature ties, pleated skirts, fitted shirts, and cardigans, with polo shirts fitting perfectly into this trend.

Knitted polo shirt. Photo: Vogue

The key is that modern polo shirts don’t have to be overly "preppy" or overloaded with details. They can be simple and stylish, like a white T-shirt or a classic blouse, and this versatility has made them one of the season’s hottest pieces.

