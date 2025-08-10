Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Summer 2025 trends that will still be in style in 2026

Summer 2025 trends that will still be in style in 2026

Publication time 10 August 2025 13:20
The Summer 2025 trends that will stay on trend in 2026
A woman in trendy shorts. Photo from Instagram

As summer 2025 comes to an end, many fashionistas are considering which items to keep for next season. Classic and basic clothing never goes out of style and will certainly be popular in 2026. However, several trendy items from this summer will also remain popular.

Novyny.LIVE provides more details.

2025 trends with 2026 staying power

Bloomer shorts

Bloomer shorts were a huge hit in the summer of 2025. Their exquisite look and delicacy won over fashionistas. This romantic item appeared in many wardrobes, reminding us of the popular boho aesthetic. Experts believe this trend will continue into next summer. So, don't put your bloomer shorts away just yet!

Summer 2025 trends that will still be in style in 2026
Bloomer shorts. Photo from Instagram

Palazzo pants

Palazzo pants will also be popular next summer. Popular in the '70s, they came back into fashion in 2025. This trend won't fade quickly, so palazzo pants will definitely be popular next season. Palazzo pants are all about lightness and comfort. They can be worn with basic T-shirts, tops, or shirts. Outfits featuring these pants are suitable for everyday wear and any occasion.

Summer 2025 trends that will still be in style in 2026
Palazzo pants. Photo from Instagram

Bermuda shorts

Another item that will definitely come in handy next summer is a pair of Bermuda shorts. On warm summer days, they're just what you need. This is especially true of loose, wide-leg styles made of linen or cotton. They are lightweight and comfortable, and they can be worn with simple or more interesting outfits.

Summer 2025 trends that will still be in style in 2026
Bermuda shorts. Photo from Instagram

These items are not eternal trends, but they will most likely still be in style next season. Basic T-shirts, tank tops, and light summer dresses will also remain relevant. These items are also worth keeping for the summer of 2026.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
