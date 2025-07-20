Five fashion habits that reveal wealth without words

Woman in a black dress. Photo: Freepik

Some women's style immediately indicates high status. It's not about branded items or the cost of jewelry. It's the details that are always present in images of fashionistas that give this away. These details add a special touch and charm to their style.

5 fashion habits of wealthy women

Hairstyling

Rich women pay special attention to their hair. They always take care of it. Whether it's an elaborate updo or a simple bun, anything will look good if your hair is clean and well-groomed.

Simple makeup

Expensive makeup is all about neatness. Rich women always take care of their skin, so they don't need to wear much foundation. A natural look with a light glow really indicates high status.

Simple makeup. Photo: Freepik

Understand your style

Rich women know how to dress well. They choose their own style and stick to it. These fashionistas know how to mix things up to create an expensive, elegant look.

A discreet manicure

Wealthy women prefer plain manicures. They usually have short nails in a perfect shape and choose nude colors. This manicure is not eye-catching, but creates the impression of an expensive look.

Nude manicure. Photo: Freepik

Nice perfume

Luxurious women don't choose trendy perfumes. They opt for a fragrance that truly suits them. An expensive perfume with character will add mystery and complete an expensive look.

