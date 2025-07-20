Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion 5 signs of wealthy women's style you can copy today

5 signs of wealthy women's style you can copy today

en
Publication time 20 July 2025 10:11
Five fashion habits that reveal wealth without words
Woman in a black dress. Photo: Freepik

Some women's style immediately indicates high status. It's not about branded items or the cost of jewelry. It's the details that are always present in images of fashionistas that give this away. These details add a special touch and charm to their style.

Novyny.LIVE reveals more.

Advertisement

5 fashion habits of wealthy women

Hairstyling

Rich women pay special attention to their hair. They always take care of it. Whether it's an elaborate updo or a simple bun, anything will look good if your hair is clean and well-groomed.

Simple makeup

Expensive makeup is all about neatness. Rich women always take care of their skin, so they don't need to wear much foundation. A natural look with a light glow really indicates high status.

wealthy women's style
Simple makeup. Photo: Freepik

Understand your style

Rich women know how to dress well. They choose their own style and stick to it. These fashionistas know how to mix things up to create an expensive, elegant look.

A discreet manicure

Wealthy women prefer plain manicures. They usually have short nails in a perfect shape and choose nude colors. This manicure is not eye-catching, but creates the impression of an expensive look.

wealthy women's style
Nude manicure. Photo: Freepik

Nice perfume

Luxurious women don't choose trendy perfumes. They opt for a fragrance that truly suits them. An expensive perfume with character will add mystery and complete an expensive look.

Also read:

5 timeless fashion pieces that only rise in value

80s-style blouses are back — the trend to wear this fall

Victoria Beckham's dress that works in any season

fashion clothes trends wealth advice style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information