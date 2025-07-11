Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
5 timeless fashion pieces that only rise in value

5 timeless fashion pieces that only rise in value

en
13 July 2025
5 things that never go out of style – and cost more each year
Stylish looking woman. Photo: Freepik

Each year, the fashion world pays more attention to conscious consumption. The growing popularity of vintage and reused items, as well as the waning popularity of fast fashion, has won the hearts of many designers, stylists, and fashion enthusiasts.

Novyny.LIVE will show you which versatile, practical, and high-quality items remain relevant for many years.

Not only do these items serve for decades, they can also become more expensive in the resale market over time.

Five wardrobe items that are always in fashion

Hermès Kelly bag

This bag is a legend in the fashion world. It is renowned for its elegance, limited availability, and genuine quality. The Hermès Kelly is a highly sought-after item among fashion enthusiasts worldwide. 


Hermès Kelly bag. Photo from Instagram

Watches — a timeless accessory

Watches have remained popular for centuries. This accessory is a stylish addition to any look and is often passed down through families. A high-quality watch is always a sign of impeccable taste.


A watch on your wrist. Photo from Instagram

Double-breasted coat

The double-breasted coat is a timeless piece that has evolved from a military uniform into an elegant addition to any wardrobe. It keeps you warm in cold weather while adding a touch of sophistication to your look. Thanks to its practicality and durability, this coat is a worthwhile investment.


Double-breasted coat. Photo from Instagram

Leather jacket

A leather jacket is a timeless symbol of style. If it's made of high-quality material, it can last for decades. It complements both classic and casual looks perfectly.


Leather jacket. Photo from Instagram

Pumps

Classic pumps are an essential addition to any wardrobe. They can be worn with almost any outfit and always add an element of elegance. Their simple yet sophisticated design makes them timeless.


Pumps. Photo from Instagram

Investment items are about more than just style; they're also about taking a smart approach to building a wardrobe. These items last a long time, bring pleasure, and can even be a profitable investment.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
