The only 5 essentials to create a sophisticated Summer 2025 look

In the fashion world, the term 'capsule wardrobe' is no longer just a trendy phrase — it's a philosophy that helps women look their best, save time and money, and feel confident and comfortable.

Novyny.LIVE share simple fashion items to add to your wardrobe this summer.

5 essentials for a sophisticated Summer 2025 look

White loose shirt

White shirt can elevate any outfit this season — oversized shirt is definitely a must-have you can wear with jeans, shorts or knotted over a dress.

White oversized shirt in a look. Photo from Pinterest

Sundress

A sundress is synonymous with elegance. When it comes to staying cool in the heat, nothing beats a loose, long, and airy dress that flatters your figure.

Summer dress. Photo from Pinterest

Sunglasses

Don't forget to take a pair of shades with you everywhere you go. This season, rectangular frames are high on the style agenda.

Trendy sunglasses. Photo from Pinterest

White jeans

Another summer savior that is easy to pair with anything — from a plain t-shirt to an elegant silk top — and you look stunning.

White jeans in a look. Photo from Pinterest

Casual jacket

For chilly nights out or rainy summer days, opt for a casual jacket. Linen or twill make for excellent breathable options.

Jacket in a look. Photo from Pinterest

This summer, boldly choose quality over quantity. Remember that each item in your wardrobe has practical and emotional meaning because it makes you feel confident, beautiful, and unique. Let your capsule wardrobe reflect your personality and help you create unforgettable looks.

