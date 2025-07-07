The only 5 essentials to create a sophisticated Summer 2025 look

5 simple fashion items for your summer capsule wardrobe
In the fashion world, the term 'capsule wardrobe' is no longer just a trendy phrase — it's a philosophy that helps women look their best, save time and money, and feel confident and comfortable.
Novyny.LIVE share simple fashion items to add to your wardrobe this summer.
5 essentials for a sophisticated Summer 2025 look
White loose shirt
White shirt can elevate any outfit this season — oversized shirt is definitely a must-have you can wear with jeans, shorts or knotted over a dress.
Sundress
A sundress is synonymous with elegance. When it comes to staying cool in the heat, nothing beats a loose, long, and airy dress that flatters your figure.
Sunglasses
Don't forget to take a pair of shades with you everywhere you go. This season, rectangular frames are high on the style agenda.
White jeans
Another summer savior that is easy to pair with anything — from a plain t-shirt to an elegant silk top — and you look stunning.
Casual jacket
For chilly nights out or rainy summer days, opt for a casual jacket. Linen or twill make for excellent breathable options.
This summer, boldly choose quality over quantity. Remember that each item in your wardrobe has practical and emotional meaning because it makes you feel confident, beautiful, and unique. Let your capsule wardrobe reflect your personality and help you create unforgettable looks.
