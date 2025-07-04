Only these 3 tops are trending in Summer 2025: time to update your wardrobe

A woman in a black top. Photo: Freepik

Summer has finally brought us sunshine, which means it's time to shed the excess and let your body breathe. In other words, it's time to update your wardrobe with a few fashionable tops. After all, tops are a small but powerful detail that can completely transform an outfit.

Novyny.LIVE shares how to dress stylishly and comfortably this summer.

Basic tops that everyone should have in 2025

Basic tops

Nothing looks cooler than a simple, well-fitting white top. Opt for a '90s-inspired cut with a round neckline, wide straps, and thick fabric. It pairs effortlessly with everything — jeans, shorts, skirts, even blazers. It’s a timeless touch of good taste you can always count on. Right now, straight silhouettes, clean lines, and print-free designs are leading the trend.

White top. Photo from Instagram

Knitted tops

In the summer of 2025, lightweight tops made from thin, sun-kissed yarn are in style. They strike the perfect balance between cozy and chic — ideal for vacation looks. Wear them over a swimsuit during the day, and pair them with linen trousers or a maxi skirt in the evening. Slightly sheer and textured versions add an especially elegant touch.

Knitted top. Photo from Instagram

Stretch tank tops

This style feels made for selfies — it hugs the body and highlights every curve, making it perfect for both casual outings and cocktail parties. One-shoulder and asymmetrical necklines are especially on trend. The key is the interplay of shape and attitude. These tops pair effortlessly with jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers.

Stretch tank top. Photo from Instagram

Also, don't be afraid to mix and match different textures. For example, pair a knitted top with a silk skirt or a basic T-shirt with shiny pants. Mixing contrasts is fashionable in 2025, and it makes your look special.

