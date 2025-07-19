Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Outdated fashion trends you should stop wearing now

Outdated fashion trends you should stop wearing now

Publication time 19 July 2025 09:19
Fashion trends that are outdated in 2025
A woman in a dress and a denim jacket. Photo: Freepik

While some pieces remain timeless, others fall out of favor just as fast as they rose to fame. This summer, it’s time to part ways with a few fading trends.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about them.

Three outdated trends of 2025

Bright neon

This trend used to be popular, but now it's considered bad taste. T-shirts, tops, and pants in bright, neon colors are better left in the past. Nude colors and naturalness are now coming back into fashion.

Three outdated trends of 2025
Neon look. Photo from Instagram

Cargo pants

For several seasons in a row, cargo pants have been extremely popular. However, it's better not to wear them now. It's better to opt for wide-leg jeans, which are also very popular.

Three outdated trends of 2025
Cargo pants. Photo from Instagram

Skinny jeans

Skinny jeans used to be an essential item in every wardrobe, but they have lost their relevance this season. Nowadays, fashionistas opt for loose, wide-leg pants that blend comfort and style.

Three outdated trends of 2025
Skinny jeans. Photo from Instagram

Even though these clothes are not relevant now, don't rush to throw them out. Fashion is cyclical and changes rapidly. Perhaps these things will be popular again next season.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
