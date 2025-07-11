Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 11 July 2025 20:59
Buy these long-lasting pieces now while they’re on sale
Stylish looking woman. Photo: Freepik

Discounts aren't just about the price — it's an opportunity to build a wardrobe that lasts more than one season. After all, there are timeless items that can be styled in any way you want.

Novyny.LIVE selected four items that won't lose their relevance next summer and will likely remain popular for a long time.

Advertisement

These are basic items that are always relevant

Linen maxi dress

It’s simple, loose, and monochromatic — it moves with you. Pair it with flip-flops for daytime ease, or dress it up with earrings and sandals in the evening. Like a blank canvas, it transforms with your mood every time you wear it.

Linen dress without jewelry has a fresh look
Linen dress. Photo from Instagram

Ballet flats without decor

So simple that you want to wear them every day. Soft, laconic, they are easily combined with shorts and translucent dresses. You can comfortably walk halfway across the city in them and look good anywhere.

Simple and laconic ballet flats will always be in demand
Ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Wicker bag

Not just for the beach. It creates a mood even in the city, as it adds texture and a sense of a leisurely vacation. It is ideal for carrying everything important and even a little extra.

Wicker in a bag will be in trend for more than one year
Wicker bag. Photo from Instagram

Sunglasses with a graphic frame

A single pair that instantly elevates your look. No explanation needed — they just work. Even a simple T-shirt and jeans combo becomes stylish with them. And they always add a touch of mystery.

Sunglasses will fit into any look
Sunglasses. Photo from Instagram

You can buy several pairs at a discount now and then complement different looks with them.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
