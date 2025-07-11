Buy these long-lasting pieces now while they’re on sale

Stylish looking woman. Photo: Freepik

Discounts aren't just about the price — it's an opportunity to build a wardrobe that lasts more than one season. After all, there are timeless items that can be styled in any way you want.

Novyny.LIVE selected four items that won't lose their relevance next summer and will likely remain popular for a long time.

Advertisement

These are basic items that are always relevant

Linen maxi dress

It’s simple, loose, and monochromatic — it moves with you. Pair it with flip-flops for daytime ease, or dress it up with earrings and sandals in the evening. Like a blank canvas, it transforms with your mood every time you wear it.

Linen dress. Photo from Instagram

Ballet flats without decor

So simple that you want to wear them every day. Soft, laconic, they are easily combined with shorts and translucent dresses. You can comfortably walk halfway across the city in them and look good anywhere.

Ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Wicker bag

Not just for the beach. It creates a mood even in the city, as it adds texture and a sense of a leisurely vacation. It is ideal for carrying everything important and even a little extra.

Wicker bag. Photo from Instagram

Sunglasses with a graphic frame

A single pair that instantly elevates your look. No explanation needed — they just work. Even a simple T-shirt and jeans combo becomes stylish with them. And they always add a touch of mystery.

Sunglasses. Photo from Instagram

You can buy several pairs at a discount now and then complement different looks with them.

Also read:

Victoria Beckham's dress that works in any season

This timeless look is still trending decades later

The pants replacing jeans — and staying trendy for year