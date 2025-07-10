Kendall Jenner and Princess Diana wore this timeless look

Stylish girl in a hat. Photo: Freepik

Celebrity street style looks are a real treasure for anyone who wants to look fashionable without too much effort. Celebrities strive to look luxurious not only on the red carpet, but also in everyday life. It is in everyday looks that the secret of "understandable fashion" lies: basic items, well-thought-out details, and formulas that anyone can replicate.

Elle writes about it.

Advertisement

The look that has remained in fashion for years

Kendall Jenner is one of those people whose street style you want to save in your "inspiration" folder. She always strikes the ideal balance between simplicity and sophistication. And best of all, her looks are easy to adapt to your own wardrobe. You could wear something similar tomorrow for coffee with a friend or a weekend trip out of town. This time, the model has once again reminded us why she is considered a style icon.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: X: @kendalljbrs

She chose a tried-and-tested classic: a white T-shirt, straight jeans, and focused on the shoes. Kendall complemented the look with pointed-toe cowboy boots with a small heel and tucked her trousers into them. She added a wide belt to match the boots, creating a simple but striking look. It's all thanks to the details and textures that "bring" the look together.

Interestingly, this formula is not new. Princess Diana adored it.

Princess Diana with her eldest son. Photo: Elle

She also often tucked her jeans into cowboy boots, but paired them with a blazer or sweater. Her version of the look was a little more relaxed, but no less stylish. That's the magic of fashion: the same combination can have dozens of variations, and each one works in its own way.

Earlier, we wrote about the stylish items Selena Gomez recommends wearing this summer.