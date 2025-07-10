Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 10 July 2025 13:32
The timeless pants are trending this summer and fall
Light-colored pants. Photo: Freepik

After years of "tight" jeans and leggings, we simply deserve a breath of freedom. And here it is — wide-leg pants. Light, spacious, relaxed. Wide-leg pants don't pinch, don't squeeze, and don't ask permission to be the main thing in your look. They are about style, comfort, and elegance in one move.

Vogue has provided more details about these trendy pants.

On the outside, they have a straight cut and a smooth line from the hips down. But don't confuse them with flares, there is no dramatic widening from the knee. Everything is simple, soft, and without unnecessary pomp — just for those who want to look cool without unnecessary effort.

How to wear wide-leg pants in 2025

Classics for every day

A white T-shirt, loose mid-rise pants, and sandals are the ideal formula for summer. The Natan collection offers just such a look: understated but not boring. The chain belt adds a touch of boho style, while the soft pleats fall beautifully on the hips, creating a graceful silhouette.

Pants that are ideal for everyday wear
Natan. Photo: Vogue

Denim

Wide-leg denim is no longer about a casual look, but about thoughtful styling. Nili Lotan focuses on high waists and contrasting styles: light denim and chunky shoes with pointy toes. The main thing is that the shoes are barely visible under the pants legs. It elongates the legs better than any filter.

Denim is always on trend
Nili Lotan. Photo: Vogue

Office, but stylish

Dries Van Noten showed how wide-leg pants can be part of a formal look. Pleats, a high waist, a striped shirt, a belt, and heels — and you're no longer just at the office, but ready to conquer the world in a stylish look.

Wide-leg pants can be part of any look
Dries Van Noten. Photo: Vogue

It is best to choose pants in calm, natural colors: beige, grey, and khaki.

Earlier, we wrote about the most versatile pants for summer that would complement any look.

We also reported on the crazy popularity of pantaloons, which have taken fashion catwalks by storm.

fashion trends style year 2025 pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
