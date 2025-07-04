Pantaloons are back — why you'll want them this summer

Happy girl. Photo: Freepik

Summer 2025 brought with it many stylish surprises, but one of them definitely became the star of the season. And no, it's not dresses or skirts, but pantaloons. Yes, those same light, almost weightless pants that barely touch the skin and create the impression of an airy veil.

If you still think pantaloons are something strange or "theatrical," forget it. Today, they are an ultra-fashionable alternative to regular pants or jeans. Not only do they look fresh, but they are also perfect for hot weather.

Why is everyone talking about pantaloons?

Because they ideally fit into several fashion trends at once:

Firstly, the trend for sheer fabrics continues unabated.

Secondly, we are moving further away from tight-fitting silhouettes.

And thirdly, "naked" clothing has become softer, less shocking, more elegant.

These pantaloons are just that — light, semi-transparent, romantic. They don't reveal, they hint. And that's where the magic lies.

Pantaloons. Photo from Instagram

How to wear them in 2025

There are many examples on social media: pantaloons are paired with crop tops, lace lingerie, voluminous shirts, or T-shirts reminiscent of the early 2000s style. This look is both bold and very feminine.

A stylish look with pantaloons. Photo from Instagram

Here are a few tips to help you get your look right:

Choose pantaloons made of organza, cotton, or chiffon — the fabrics should be light and slightly transparent. It is better if the cut is loose: wide legs and a comfortable fit are just right. Combine them with T-shirts that look like underwear or classic oversized shirts. Add some jewelry: long earrings, thin bracelets, several necklaces. The ideal shoes are ballet flats, sandals, or shoes with a small heel.

Pantaloons are one of those items that initially cause surprise, but then become indispensable. They have a special energy.

