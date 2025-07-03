Best summer pants to wear instead of jeans in 2025

Pants. Photo: Freepik

Jeans are far from being the main protagonists in summer. In the heat, you want pants that are suitable for this season. That is why fashionistas are encouraged to consider stylish alternatives to jeans.

Versatile pants for every day this summer

Linen pants

If summer were a fabric, it would definitely be linen. White, light, slightly crumpled — but that's what makes it so appealing.

Pyjama pants

Yes, they are still with us. And what's more, they are becoming even more fashionable. Pastel colors and soft cuts are ideal for walking around the city when it feels like 38 degrees, even though the thermometer shows 31. Wear them with a T-shirt during the day and with a shirt or jacket in the evening.

Satin pants

This is a case where "comfortable" and "stylish" go hand in hand. Satin pants are like a breath of fresh air on a hot day. Wear a printed T-shirt during the day, and as evening approaches, choose sandals and a matching top to complete the look.

Knitted flared pants

They are elastic, soft, and conform to the body shape, but do not constrict. They are easy to combine with crop tops, T-shirts, and even shirts. They are ideal for both morning coffee and an unexpected meeting with an ex.

Sporty pants with stripes

When you want a little excitement, these colorful pants are for you. Red, green, blue — choose according to your mood. Stripes add a touch of flair, and the style itself is comfortable.

Wear them with trainers and a voluminous top or crop top.

