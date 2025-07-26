Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Classic wardrobe pieces that never age

Classic wardrobe pieces that never age

en
Publication time 26 July 2025 19:55
Fashion pieces that never go out of style — build a wardrobe that lasts
A woman in a suit. Photo: Freepik

Some items become trendy and eventually go out of style, while others remain timeless classics. These are the clothes that have been popular for years and won't be leaving the top spots anytime soon.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more.

Fashion staples that will never go out of style

Little black dress

It is always in fashion and suitable for any occasion. Every woman should have one in her wardrobe. You can wear it on a date at an expensive restaurant or while walking with friends.

Fashion pieces that never go out of style
Little black dress. Photo from Instagram

White shirt

Another timeless fashion staple that goes with everything is the white shirt. You can wear it with jeans for an everyday look, or with a skirt or creased pants for a classic look.

Fashion pieces that never go out of style
White shirt. Photo from Instagram

Jeans

It's impossible to imagine a wardrobe without jeans. They come in many different styles, and outfits with them always look stylish. Whether it's summer or winter, work or a restaurant, jeans will always come in handy.

Fashion pieces that never go out of style
Jeans in a look. Photo from Instagram

Ballet flats

If you're looking for versatile, long-lasting shoes, choose ballet flats. They go with everything: dresses, skirts, shorts, and pants. They will become an indispensable part of your stylish outfits.

Fashion pieces that never go out of style
Suede ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

These items are more than just versatile. They have become wardrobe essentials.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
