Fashion pieces that never go out of style — build a wardrobe that lasts

Some items become trendy and eventually go out of style, while others remain timeless classics. These are the clothes that have been popular for years and won't be leaving the top spots anytime soon.

Fashion staples that will never go out of style

Little black dress

It is always in fashion and suitable for any occasion. Every woman should have one in her wardrobe. You can wear it on a date at an expensive restaurant or while walking with friends.

White shirt

Another timeless fashion staple that goes with everything is the white shirt. You can wear it with jeans for an everyday look, or with a skirt or creased pants for a classic look.

Jeans

It's impossible to imagine a wardrobe without jeans. They come in many different styles, and outfits with them always look stylish. Whether it's summer or winter, work or a restaurant, jeans will always come in handy.

Ballet flats

If you're looking for versatile, long-lasting shoes, choose ballet flats. They go with everything: dresses, skirts, shorts, and pants. They will become an indispensable part of your stylish outfits.

These items are more than just versatile. They have become wardrobe essentials.

