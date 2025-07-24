Lauren Sánchez Bezos nails vacation fashion — best summer outfits

Jeff Bezos y Lauren Sánchez Bezos enjoying their honeymoon. Photo: Backgrid UK

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are enjoying their summer of love on the French Riviera. The happy newlyweds have been seen dancing and having fun in the south of France as they approach their one-month anniversary.

Novyny.LIVE showcases Lauren's vacation style, proving she's the queen of effortless summer fashion.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos — flawless mix of elegance and total confidence

White cotton dress

During the day, Lauren wore a white, eyelet-dotted cotton summer dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She accessorized with a straw visor, light-colored aviator sunglasses, a cross-body bag, and white, gold, and red-striped sneakers, all of which were appropriate for the setting.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos on vacation. Photo: Backgrid UK

Black sheer dress

In the evening, Lauren wore a sheer, black, animal-print slip dress with a barely-there hemline and an open back. She opted for open-toed black stilettos and carried a tiny black square handbag.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Photo: Backgrid UK

Total black

Lauren opted for black once again — a color that suits her perfectly. She wore a low-cut, sleeveless top with a long, paneled skirt that featured sheer panels at the bottom and crochet fabric at the top. She accessorized with a metallic gold belt and a wide-brimmed maxi hat.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Photo: Backgrid UK

For Sánchez Bezos, her most luxurious evenings out showcase her favorite brands and silhouettes. She often opts for animal prints, corsets of all kinds, and flowy, sheer dresses.

