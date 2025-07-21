Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 21 July 2025 19:30
5 best swimsuit cover-ups to wear all summer long
Woman choosing knitted clothes from hangers on the beach. Photo: Freepik

As the weather warms up and beach bags are pulled out of closets, one thing becomes clear: a good swimsuit cover-up is just as essential as the swimsuit itself. Whether you're heading to the beach, out to dinner, or strolling along the boardwalk, these five stylish options will help you look and feel chic and comfortable all day long.

Novyny.LIVE shares the trends for Summer 2025.

5 stylish swimsuit cover-ups for your vacation

Crochet maxi dress

This maxi dress perfectly combines Bohemian elegance with a modern style. Its open back neckline ensures a light, breathable fit. Pair it with sunglasses, a Boho-style belt, and a wicker bag for an effortlessly chic vacation look.

crochet maxi dress
Crochet maxi dress. Photo from Pinterest

Breezy dress

Flowy, breathable, and easy to slip on, it’s perfect for throwing over your swimsuit after a swim or for a sunset walk along the shore. Choose soft fabrics and relaxed silhouettes for that carefree summer vibe — it’s comfort and elegance in one simple piece.

breezy dress
Breezy dress. Photo from Pinterest

Kaftan or tunics

Whether you're drawn to bold patterns or timeless minimalism, a kaftan is the ultimate swimsuit cover-up. A gorgeously printed kaftan adds instant drama and personality. Prefer something more understated? A plain linen kaftan offers breezy elegance and effortless comfort, letting your natural style shine through while keeping you cool all day.

kaftan
Linen kaftan. Photo from Pinterest

Relaxed blue shirt

This crisp yet relaxed combination exudes a sense of laid-back luxury — perfect for a vacation by the coast. One special detail is the structured woven bag, which adds an organic texture that contrasts beautifully with the soft fabric of the outfit.

relaxed button-ups
Blue stripped shirt. Photo from Pinterest

Wrap

There are no rules when it comes to wearing a sarong. Wear it around your waist as a skirt or around your neck as a dress. While you can always play it safe with a solid color, Summer 2025 loves printed styles the most.

swimsuit wrap
Sarong. Photo from Pinterest

holiday fashion beach trends sea swimsuit style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
