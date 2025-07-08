The swimsuit everyone’s talking about – sculpting & chic

This viral swimsuit makes everybody look perfect
An online sensation, this swimsuit is said to flatter any figure. Sixty-year-old blogger Julia Ellen modeled it.
She posted a video on her TikTok page.
What swimsuit suits everyone?
Ellen showed a red swimsuit with white accents on the sides. It creates a graceful silhouette and makes the waist look smaller. The video has captivated fashion enthusiasts and has already received nearly a million views.
@imjulieellen
The most flattering swimsuit #redswimsuit #swimsuit #beachwear #holidayessentials #tiktokmademebuyit #over60 @Mooslover_uk♬ original sound - imjulieellen
Thanks to clever design, this swimsuit creates the illusion of an hourglass shape. The white side panels slim the waist, while the lined, strapped top adds flattering structure. It’s a style that makes any figure look more defined and proportionate — and no wonder it’s going viral.
Julia Ellen modeled a swimsuit created by the British brand Mooselover UK. Netizens loved the model and admired the swimsuit. This summer, the red swimsuit with white panels on the sides became a major hit, and now everyone wants one.
Also read:
How to choose a swimwear for your body type — Beauty guide
Trendy swimsuits — Key trends in swimwear for Summer 2025