The swimsuit everyone’s talking about – sculpting & chic

Women in swimsuits. Photo: Pexels

An online sensation, this swimsuit is said to flatter any figure. Sixty-year-old blogger Julia Ellen modeled it.

She posted a video on her TikTok page.

What swimsuit suits everyone?

Ellen showed a red swimsuit with white accents on the sides. It creates a graceful silhouette and makes the waist look smaller. The video has captivated fashion enthusiasts and has already received nearly a million views.

Thanks to clever design, this swimsuit creates the illusion of an hourglass shape. The white side panels slim the waist, while the lined, strapped top adds flattering structure. It’s a style that makes any figure look more defined and proportionate — and no wonder it’s going viral.

Red swimsuit with white inserts. Photo: still from the video

Trendy flattering swimsuit. Photo: still from the video

Julia Ellen modeled a swimsuit created by the British brand Mooselover UK. Netizens loved the model and admired the swimsuit. This summer, the red swimsuit with white panels on the sides became a major hit, and now everyone wants one.

