Which zodiac sign will be the luckiest over the weekend of October 11–12, 2025

The weekend of October 11–12 promises to be truly special: the waning Moon moves from sociable Gemini into the emotional sign of Cancer, creating a unique blend of lightness, warmth, and heartfelt energy. It’s a time to let go of worries, trust your intuition, and simply allow yourself to enjoy the moment. Astrologers share that the energy of these days will help reflect on events, find inspiration, and receive signs from fate in the most unexpected ways. Yet among all the zodiac signs, only one will ride the wave of happiness.

Who among the zodiac signs will be incredibly lucky this Saturday and Sunday — Novyny.LIVE shares the astrologers’ forecast.

Weekend lucky sign

For Taurus, the weekend of October 11–12 will be a period of emotional uplift and pleasant events. These days will help restore inner balance and feel harmony in relationships. Astrologers note that under the influence of Venus — your ruling planet — you will literally be bathing in attention, tenderness, and positivity. Everything you undertake will bring satisfaction, and those around you will gladly support any idea you have.

These days will be especially fortunate in the realm of love. Taurus will feel that their feelings are finally reciprocated. An unexpected meeting or a deep conversation may change the way you view a close person. Single members of this zodiac sign are promised a romantic encounter that will make the world feel bright and colorful again.

The stars advise spending the weekend with those you hold dear. An atmosphere of trust and warmth will encourage open conversations and even reconciliation with people with whom there were previous misunderstandings. It’s also a good time to treat yourself to a little luxury — buy something you’ve long dreamed of or plan a personal day of rest.

