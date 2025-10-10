Which zodiac sign is about to receive special news — horoscope

Horoscope for a single zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

On October 10, one zodiac sign will receive news that will uplift their mood, boost self-confidence, and inspire decisive actions. The horoscope for this Friday indicates that planetary energy favors new opportunities, negotiations, and unexpected gifts of fate.

Novyny.LIVE shares the astrological forecast for those in the zodiac circle who can expect pleasant changes on October 10 and how to make the most of them.

Zodiac sign about to receive special news

Leos will receive important and joyful news this Friday. It could be an offer they have been waiting for a long time or pleasant information related to their career, finances, or personal relationships. Astrologers advise paying special attention to messages, calls, and social media — this is where a "sign" or message may appear that could change the course of events.

To fully take advantage of this favorable moment, astrologers recommend listening to your intuition — your inner sense will indicate when to act decisively. For Leos, the ability to respond quickly and make decisions without hesitation will also be key. By reacting promptly to the news, you will gain energy for new projects and the opportunity to improve your financial situation or strengthen important relationships.

