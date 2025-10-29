October 29, 2025 Horoscope — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Today, October 29, brings a complex but highly significant energy. The waxing Moon in Aquarius stirs desires for freedom, creative self-expression, and independence, while the ninth lunar day tests everyone with temptations and doubts. Astrologers warn zodiac signs that this day is not suitable for making important decisions but is ideal for self-reflection, clearing your mind, and releasing negativity. Avoid conflicts — they can erupt unexpectedly.

Novyny.LIVE shares what each zodiac sign can expect this Wednesday, October 29.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Today you may feel tension, as if the world is testing your resilience. Do not rush to conclusions — astrologers advise you to speak less than usual and avoid provocation.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

You will seek stability, but Wednesday will bring an element of chaos. Focus on what truly matters and do not let others’ words disturb your balance.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

The day will activate your curiosity, but be careful — not all information today is truthful. Avoid hasty judgments and do not share personal secrets.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

October 29 carries the risk of emotional fluctuations — anxiety may appear without an obvious reason. Spend more time alone, avoiding noisy gatherings and conflict-prone people.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Today you may feel the urge to prove your point, but this will only worsen the situation. Astrologers advise showing flexibility and letting events unfold naturally — the outcome may surprise you.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

It may seem that misunderstandings are everywhere, but do not dramatize. Avoid criticism, especially toward loved ones — words carry particular weight today.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Aquarius energy encourages experimentation, but the ninth lunar day advises caution. Do not start new projects — instead, organize your thoughts and resolve old issues.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

You may sense that people around you are insincere or hiding something important. Do not dig too deeply — simply observe, and the truth will reveal itself at the right moment.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

The day brings heightened emotions and the risk of hasty decisions. If something worries you, engage in sports or physical activity to relieve tension.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Astrologers advise not to chase control — many things today will not go according to plan. Calmness and self-discipline will be your greatest assets.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

The Moon in your sign adds inspiration and the desire to act independently. However, beware of overconfidence — not everyone is ready for your openness or ideas.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

The day tests your intuition — it will guide you on whom to trust and whom to keep at a distance. In the evening, find time for peace: prayer, silence, or meditation will help cleanse your mind.

