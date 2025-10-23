Fate prepares trials for two zodiac signs by the end of October

Astrologer makes a forecast. Photo: Freepik

The end of October will bring changes for certain zodiac signs, potentially affecting careers and relationships with loved ones. According to astrologers, planetary activity may provoke tension and conflicts, so two zodiac signs should be particularly cautious.

Which zodiac signs will face serious challenges

The coming days will be full of challenges for Leo and Taurus. Representatives of these signs are predicted to experience periods of tension and difficulties in communication with close ones. Impulsive decisions should be avoided to prevent emotional distress. During this period, their words will carry particular weight, so careful thought is necessary before speaking to avoid escalating conflicts.

What Leos can expect

At the end of October, Leos may face difficulties at work. Conflicts may arise due to misunderstandings from those around them. This stubborn zodiac sign is advised to focus on rest and avoid confrontations instead of insisting on their own views.

The end of October will be a time of changing perspectives for Leos. They may unexpectedly realize that they do not always need to be the center of attention. Life circumstances for these individuals will improve by the end of the following week. Once emotions settle, space will open up for reflection and new ideas.

Astrological symbols. Photo: Freepik

What challenges await Taurus

Taurus, who values comfort and stability, may feel their sense of security threatened at the end of October, particularly in financial or emotional matters. Astrologers recommend that Taurus avoid hasty decisions and take time for a careful analysis of the situation.

The coming week will be a moment for Taurus to understand the importance of aligning with the rhythms of life and not striving for perfection. They should consider solutions that will restore peace and harmony in the long term.

