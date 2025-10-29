Halloween reveals your dark side — which monster are you according to your zodiac?

Horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy — it’s the night when your hidden shadow can come to life. Astrologers say every zodiac sign has a dark side, a mysterious or monstrous part of your personality that usually stays hidden.

This Halloween, discover what your zodiac truly reveals about the hidden side of you, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

What kind of evil you are according to your zodiac sign

Aries — Demon

Demons are the highest order of creatures, the true elite of the underworld. This is precisely the role of fiery Aries on Halloween. Their energy is fire, power, and rebellion. As a demon, Aries doesn't need victims; you only need to look him in the eye to be hypnotized. Their power lies in their charisma, confidence, and seduction. If you challenge Aries, remember that he's not seeking revenge; he's creating his own hell for you.

Taurus — Vampire

Vampires are seductive, mysterious, and deadly creatures. Taurus is imbued with this energy on Halloween night. Their appeal is inexplicable, and their influence is hypnotic. A Taurus chooses a "victim" not for revenge but for an eternal connection. Their kiss is not the end but the beginning of a new life. Those born under this zodiac sign have their own formula for power: beauty, calmness, and the ability to control others without words.

Gemini — Werewolf

Lunar energy has a particularly strong effect on Geminis, turning them into creatures that cannot hide their nature. Their "shadow" is a werewolf: duplicitous, unpredictable, and sometimes dangerous. They can easily transition from light to darkness, charm to chaos. This is what makes them unique—Gemini is not afraid of its essence; they live in harmony with it. Those who understand them will gain an ally; those who betray them will encounter a wolf under the full moon.

Cancer — Witch

On Halloween, Cancer is a witch, the keeper of knowledge and feminine power. She does not frighten; she teaches. She does not destroy; she transforms. Cancers have an intuition bordering on clairvoyance, allowing them to easily read others' thoughts. Cancers are always looking for a balance between light and shadow. The image of the witch represents power over energies that even demons obey.

Leo — Lilith or Lucifer

Lions are not mere evil spirits; they are real kings in the world of darkness. Their power is unlimited, and their word is law. Representatives of this zodiac sign do not need to serve; everyone who falls into their energy field begins to worship them voluntarily. Lions carry temptation, and anyone who touches their flame will never forget it.

Virgo — Death with a scythe

Emotionless, precise, fair, and inexorable, Death comes when the time is right. This is the energy of Virgo on Halloween. She brings purification, the end of the old, and the beginning of a new cycle. Virgo always ends things that have no future, but not out of hatred, but rather out of love for purity and order. She does not punish; she liberates. Her "scythe" is the power of words, logic, and truth, which the weak fear. However, Virgo will give a second chance to those who are ready to change.

Libra — The Dead Bride

Representing the inner world of Libra, the Dead Bride is tender and cold at the same time. Libras dream of perfect love, even after death, and their magical aura is enhanced by Halloween. Libras know how to enchant and play with the contrasts of life and death, light and shadow. Their beauty lies in tragedy, and their strength lies in patience. When they choose someone, it's forever. Even in the afterlife, Libras remain faithful.

Scorpio — The Succubus

Night, desire, and temptation are the elements of Scorpio. On Halloween, they transform into the succubus, a demon of passion that controls the energy of desire. Scorpios know how to give pleasure and power, but only to those who aren't afraid to lose control. Their gaze is magical, their touch is cursed, and their love is eternal. This is not pure evil; it is the boundless energy of passion.

Sagittarius — Ghost

Light, ironic, and restless, Sagittarius becomes a ghost on Halloween. They don't scare; rather, they observe and travel between worlds, laughing at people's fears. The Sagittarius ghost knows no limits. Its "otherworldly" mission is to remind people that life is short and that they should do everything they want while they still have time.

Capricorn — Zombie

Relentless, calm, and purposeful—this is Capricorn. It cannot be stopped, frightened, or persuaded. If it has chosen a goal, it will achieve it, no matter what. Its "zombie energy" is hard work and stubbornness, which make it a winner in ordinary life. However, on Halloween, this archetype reveals a different side: an insatiable appetite that devours everything in its path. This is what makes Capricorn the most dangerous creature.

Aquarius — The Dark Elf

Aquarius is a creature that stands between worlds. On Halloween night, he transforms into a dark elf: smart, mysterious, and dangerous. His magic lies in his words and thoughts, and he is strongest when he is independent. He observes, studies, and analyzes. You don't need to conquer him; just whisper a spell, and you're already in his trap.

Pisces — Mermaid

Mystical and sensual yet bright and dangerous, Pisces become mermaids on Halloween. They lure you into depths full of magic where you can't see the bottom. Their power lies in seduction and the ability to enchant with a glance, not words. A mermaid doesn't pursue; she waits for someone to step into the water. The one who dares will not die but will be enchanted forever.

Read more:

Top 5 Apple TV shows to stream before Halloween 2025

The Halloween 2025 nail trends taking over Pinterest