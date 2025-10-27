Halloween 2025 streaming guide: 5 Apple TV hits you'll want to watch this week

Still from Servant TV show. Photo: Apple TV

It's Halloween week, and if you're looking for a good scare or a clever story with a spooky twist, Apple TV has you covered. This October, the platform is rolling out a mix of chilling thrillers, dark comedies, and original shows with plenty of suspense and late-night binge potential.

Here are five Apple TV shows you won’t want to miss this Halloween week, according to Screenrant.

Calls

Calls is a psychological thriller that uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine suspenseful, interconnected stories. The film features an all-star cast, including Lily Collins, Pedro Pascal, and Aubrey Plaza. They voice characters in phone conversations that become increasingly surreal and unsettling, creating a unique, immersive experience.

Shining Girls

The Shining Girls is a thriller about a time-traveling serial killer named Harper Curtis and his victim, Kirby Mazrachi, who survives and sets out to hunt him. Based on Lauren Beukes's 2013 novel, the story was adapted into an Apple TV+ series starring Elisabeth Moss. The series explores themes of trauma, shifting reality, and the hunt for a killer with an impossible connection to his victims.

Servant

This psychological thriller TV series is about a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny after a tragedy. This leads to strange occurrences and the rebirth of their son. The term "nanny" can also refer to the general definition of a servant, meaning a person who works for a government or household to support a dominant elite.

The Enfield Poltergeist

The docudrama The Enfield Poltergeist is about the haunting of the Hodgson family in Enfield, London, from 1977 to 1979. This four-part series uses original audio recordings from the investigation combined with actors lip-syncing to them to recount the poltergeist activity and the family's experience. The series also includes archival footage and interviews with paranormal investigators and experts who explore the events and the media frenzy they created.

The Changeling

The Changeling is a fantasy horror drama series about a book dealer named Apollo who searches for his wife and son after a horrific event. Based on the 2017 novel by Victor LaValle, the show blends magical realism with themes of parenthood, family, and folklore. The series follows Apollo as he embarks on a journey through an alternate, magical version of New York City after his wife, Emma, disappears following the birth of their son.

