Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo run a jewel heist in "Crime 101" — official trailer

Amazon MGM Studios have just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming star-studded heist movie Crime 101. Bart Layton (American Animals) directed and co-wrote the film, which stars Chris Hemsworth as a seasoned thief.

Crime 101 — official trailer & release date

The film follows an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists along the iconic 101 Freeway have mystified the police. When he sets his sights on the score of a lifetime, hoping it will be his last job, his path crosses with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is also at a crossroads. This forces the two to collaborate. A relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is determined to crack the case and closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher.

Like many heist films, Crime 101 boasts a strong cast of rich characters. However, the Chris Hemsworth film clearly does not shy away from the tension between his character and Mark Ruffalo's. This adds an extra layer of texture to the film because Hemsworth and Ruffalo have played allies for over a decade in the MCU.

Crime 101 will land in the theaters on February 13, 2026.

