Four zodiac signs destined for financial blessings | Horoscope, October 27–November 2

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The last week of October will be filled with the energy of money flowing into your hands. According to astrologers, some will feel as if the universe has opened new doors for them, offering lucrative opportunities, financial support, unexpected chances, increased income, and generous gifts. This period is a time when desires can materialize and dreams can turn into stable sources of income.

Novyny.LIVE shares a weekly financial horoscope to tell you which zodiac signs will attract money from October 27 to November 2.

Advertisement

Zodiac signs that will attract money like a magnet this week

Aries

The week of October 27 is favorable for Aries to conclude deals, form financial partnerships, and receive grants, bonuses, or gifts. You will receive help from people who believe in your ideas and want to see you succeed. The universe will encourage you to abandon restrictions and raise the bar for your goals. Your energy, vision, and determination are powerful assets. All that remains is accepting help from those around you.

Scorpio

This week, Scorpios will attract money through self-knowledge and development. Sometimes the most valuable ideas come when you listen to yourself rather than the world around you. Starting October 27, significant events will open the way to new opportunities, such as invitations, offers, and unexpected meetings. Your task is to recognize these signs and take action, even if everything is not clear at first. Trusting your intuition is your main tool for attracting financial flow.

Virgo

This week, Virgos will have the opportunity to make a profitable deal or sign a contract that will stabilize their financial situation. You will have a chance to demonstrate your professionalism and prove that you can be relied upon. If someone offers you a collaboration, don't hesitate — it's a sign from the universe that it's time for financial growth. Astrologers also advise renewing ties with former clients or employers because old partnerships can open new sources of income.

Pisces

Pisces will attract money thanks to their openness to new experiences and learning. When you allow yourself to think big, money comes naturally. This week is favorable for self-development, acquiring new knowledge, taking courses, and finding inspiration from unexpected sources. A podcast, conversation, or book could spark a great idea. Your way of thinking shapes reality; the broader your vision, the greater your profit.

Read more:

Your November 2025 tarot reading — what awaits each zodiac sign

Tarot predicts a lucky turn for 5 zodiac signs in November