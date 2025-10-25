Which zodiac signs will solve their financial problems by November 5, 2025

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The Universe is preparing a financial breakthrough for three zodiac signs. After months of uncertainty, delays, and lack of money, they will finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Astrologers emphasize that Venus—the planet of harmony, beauty, money, and comfort—will be in its most favorable position from late October to early November, opening doors to stability and prosperity for the chosen ones. For some, this will mean a profitable investment, for others—a new career opportunity or unexpected financial support. Others will be able to resolve lingering money problems.

Professional astrologer Carol Starr revealed which zodiac signs will manage to solve their financial issues by November 5.

Zodiac signs that will leave financial troubles behind

Taurus

Taurus individuals are usually among the most financially stable, but 2025 has proven challenging for them. Delays at work, unexpected expenses, or accumulating bills may have shaken their footing. At this point, their tendency to "stay as before" and maintain self-composure is holding back their progress. To change the situation, they need to take concrete steps—review spending, find new income sources, or eliminate commitments that no longer serve them.

Capricorn

Capricorns are rarely careless with finances—they value stability and security for the future. Yet right now, this can become a trap. Being overly cautious is hindering forward movement. According to Carol Starr, Capricorns are currently "not spending or investing wisely." To attract money, they need to actively manage it. Investing in personal development, education, or even a new hobby will activate financial energy flows.

Leo

For Leos, the solution to financial difficulties is clear: reduce impulsive spending. Leos love comfort and vibrant experiences, but recently, indulgence often turned into uncontrolled purchases. The habit of "rewarding yourself" can be dangerous if not backed by strict budget control. Those aiming for financial freedom should start with a simple step—track every penny. Venus in a favorable sign supports those seeking balance: a little less spontaneity, and money will start staying in the wallet.

